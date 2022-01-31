National

NH construction in FY ‘21 up by 30%

File photo used for representation.   | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The construction of National Highways (NH) annually rose by 30.2% to 13,327 km in 2020-2021 from 10,237 km in the previous year, according to the Economic Survey.

However, in the first six months of the current fiscal, only 3,824 km of road network could be readied. This translates into 20.8 km of roads constructed a day, much lower than the daily average witnessed in the previous fiscal.

In 2020-2021, the average per day construction of roads was at 36.5 km as compared to 28 km a day in 2019-2020.

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament during the winter session last year that the government had set a target of constructing 12,000 km of national highways for 2021-2022. The original target, however, was to build 14,600 km highways during this period.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2022 10:21:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/nh-construction-in-fy-21-up-by-30/article38354522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY