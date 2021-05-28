NGT stays green nod for NTPC’s Karimnagar plant

CHENNAI

Environmental Clearance put on hold for seven months, bench calls for fresh appraisal.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has put in abeyance the Environment Clearance (EC) granted to the 2x800 MW thermal power plant of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Karimnagar district in Telangana for a period of seven months or till a re-appraisal is done and additional conditions are imposed by the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) .

The Bench, while refusing to set aside the EC in toto, ordered that the Clearance be set aside for a reasonable period of time directing the MoEF & CC to instruct the NTPC to conduct a fresh Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study and then direct the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) to appraise the EIA.

The NGT also instructed the MoEF to impose necessary additional conditions as required, consider them and then issue necessary amendments to the EC issued on October 21, 2016, after the conditions are met.

The NGT directed NTPC to conduct a radio-activity and heavy metal test of coal including alternative coal which it proposes to use for the project and the probable impact of it on the environment and the mitigative measures to be taken to reduce such impact.

The bench also directed the company to conduct cumulative impact assessment of ambient air quality modelling for a radius of 15 kms from the project area, conduct a fresh study regarding the area for installation of Flue Gas Desulfurisation system, hydro-geological impact on account of the ash pond, its location and the mitigation measures to be taken to prevent possible pollution of water quality in the area.

A proper study on the disposal of wastewater and effluents by using Zero Liquid Discharge method should also be done, the bench said.

All these will have to be completed within a period of seven months, the NGT said.