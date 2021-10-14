National

NGT rejects Goa govt’s plea seeking extension of time for finalizing CZMP

The National Green Tribunal has rejected Goa government’s plea seeking extension of time for finalising the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) by six months saying that the state cannot go on in a leisurely manner without concern for its duty.

“If CZMP is not completed even up to December 31, 2021, the concerned Secretary of Goa will not be entitled to salary from January 1, 2022 till the default continues,” the NGT warned.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that there is breach of mandate of finalising CZMP as per Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Regulations, 2011 for the last ten years, causing failure to regulate the matters as per law.

“Having regard to the long delay which has already taken place, we see no justification for granting the extension sought. The state cannot go on in a leisurely manner without concern for its duty,” the bench said in its October 7 order.

“This direction is being issued in the light of the earlier direction in order dated November 27, 2019, which remains uncomplied, in view of the further extensions of time granted earlier, as above,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Sudhir Agarwal and Brijesh Sethi.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Goa government seeking extension of time for finalising the CZMP by six months till February 28, 2022, as against the time granted.

The NGT had earlier said that the authorities were primarily shuffling the blame between the states and the Centre, with the execution of the direction being “kept in abeyance” without any justifiable reason.

The direction came on a plea filed by one Mehdad and others seeking an expeditious framing of CZMP for different states and UTs such as Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu.

Coastal zone management involves managing coastal areas to balance environmental, economic, human health and related activities.


