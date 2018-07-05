NGT issues notice to TN govt., state Pollution Board over Thoothukudi Sterlite plant closure

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday sought response from the Tamil Nadu government and the State Pollution Control Board on a plea moved by Vedanta Ltd challenging the State government’s order to permanently close the Sterlite copper plant at Thoothukudi. A Bench headed by Acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim sought response before July 18.

The green panel also permitted the State government to file a statement questioning the maintainability of Vedanta’s plea.

Challenging the pollution control board’s May 2018 order that issued closure of the copper unit in Tamil Nadu, the petition moved by Sterlite Copper’s parent company has sought a stay on the orders passed by the TNPCB.

‘Restrain govt.’

“Restrain the government of Tamil Nadu, by as an order of permanent injunction from in any manner preventing or interfering with the functioning and operation of the appellant’s unit or in any manner purporting or prohibiting the functioning and operations of the unit” read the plea.

Seeking interim relief to begin operations, the plea read, “Permit the appellant to operate the unit and plant pending the consideration of the instant appeal (and) direct TNPCB to restore and provide minimum power supply, water and manpower access for safeguarding the emergency systems of the plant as it houses various chemical and fuels. Due to the sudden closure of the plant, the same poses a threat to the surroundings, the plant and the machinery within the plant.”

The company has also sought direction to complete its maintenance activities within the premises and permission for the representatives to access the administrative building.

Further, the plea has also urged the green panel to direct the state pollution control board to consider the company’s application for “renewal of consent.”

“Direct the TNPCB to consider the application for renewal of consent afresh and pass appropriate orders granting the same within a period of one month, for a period of five years, from the date of such consent” read the plea.

The petition, additionally sought consideration of its application for the renewal of “hazardous waste authorisation.”

Alleging environmental damage due to the operations of the Copper unit, in May this year, major protests had taken place which led to the state pollution control board issuing closure of the unit.

