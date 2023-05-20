NGT gives no objection to installation of lighthouse near Yamuna floodplains for surveillance

May 20, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal has given no objection to the installation of a lighthouse in the greenway, adjacent to the Yamuna flood plains, for additional surveillance and security of the flood plains.

The bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on May 19, 2023, stated, "We are of the view that on principle there can be no objection to the proposal if it's approved by the High-Level Committee (HLC) and is meant for protection of flood plain zone."

"It is within the purview of permissible activity in terms of para 80 of the order of this Tribunal dated 13.1.2015 and River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016," he added.

Tribunal also said that the installation would require an examination of the details of the project with integrated environmental management requirements.

"This will require examination of the details of the project with its location in the context of notified flood plain zone, structural designs, maintenance infrastructure like Power backup, basic amenities support and construction period with integrated environmental management requirements," it added.

"In our view, a further appraisal of activity being permissible should be by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and if permission is given considering all relevant parameters, suitable safeguards found necessary for the protection of the flood plain zone of Yamuna be adopted," said the Tribunal.

"NMCG may take a decision preferably within one month of receiving the proposal. Statutory regulators may oversee compliance as per law," it added.

The direction of NGT came during the hearing of an intervention application moved by DDA submitted that the application became necessary in view of the prohibition of any construction in flood plain zone unless such activity is of exceptional nature for the protection of flood plain.

DDA's application stated that the HLC has been planning and overseeing rejuvenation work and in the course thereof, it was conceived that to prevent encroachment and for beautification of the flood plain of river Yamuna, ancillary activities are required such as bio-diversity parks to attract and educate citizens and nature enthusiasm without causing any damage to flood plain within the purview of orders of this Tribunal.

The proposed site for the installation of the lighthouse falls in the greenways that has been recommended by the experts of the Principal Committee, to be designed as a public interactive zone. The installation is likely to occupy an area of 75-100 sq.m with a height ranging between 20-25 metres, stated the plea.

A Lighthouse will further enhance the experience by providing an overview of the restored Floodplains and River Yamuna. In view of the current dearth of existing urban spaces in Delhi, for the recreation of the public at large, facilities as envisioned under the rejuvenation plan will result in the creation of one-of-its-kind urban space in Delhi.

Efforts in this direction will assist the public and citizenry to take ownership of the flood plains and further act as a deterrent for encroachers, noted the Tribunal.