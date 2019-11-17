NGT for more compensation to kin of rat-hole mining victims

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is expected to recommend more compensation to the kin of the 15 miners who were killed in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district in 2018. The families were given ₹3 lakh each – ₹2 lakh from the PM’s Relief Fund and ₹1 lakh from the State government.

At least 15 coal miners were trapped in the district’s Ksan area on December 13, 2018, after water from an adjoining river gushed into their minethey were extracting coal from. Despite retrieval efforts by multiple agencies, including divers from the Indian Navy, only two bodies could be found, before the Supreme Court called off the operations in July.

“We will make a recommendation to the NGT for payment of additional amount to the families of the victims, apart from the amount which has been released to them, in our report scheduled to be considered by the tribunal on December 6," said retired judge B.P. Katakey, chairman of the NGT-appointed committee formed on issues related to coal mining in Meghalaya.

The committee is scheduled to submit its report later this month.

The next of kin of the victims of the Ksan mine tragedy were given ₹3 lakh each – ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and ₹1 lakh from the Meghalaya government.

M.r Katakey said that the State also sanctioned ₹1 lakh each to the families of another 15 miners who died in a mine accident in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district in 2012. But the money could not be disbursed as the district authorities could not locate the families of the victims – all from Assam.

“We have sought necessary help to locate those families,” he said.