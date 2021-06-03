NGT dismisses petition to revive Yamuna monitoring committee

A polluted section of the Yamuna in Delhi.

NEW DELHI

03 June 2021 23:32 IST

It was formed in 2018 to oversee rejuvenation of the river

Stating that there was no ground to recall an earlier order, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a plea seeking to revive the Yamuna Monitoring Committee (YMC) which was formed in 2018 to monitor rejuvenation of the river. The green panel had dissolved the committee in January while directing chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to monitor progress.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “The news item published subsequent to the disposal of the case cannot be made a ground to recall of review the order. The interim order is merged with the final order passed in the original application. No justifiable ground has been made out for the maintainability of the review application. The review application is devoid of any merit and deserves to be dismissed.”

The green panel in January had dissolved the committee which was constituted by former NGT expert member B.S. Sajwan and former Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra.

Advertising

Advertising

“We place on record our appreciation for the contribution of YMC in the last two years. With the taking over of the further monitoring by the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Haryana and U.P., proceedings of the committee constituted by this Tribunal on the subject will stand concluded,” the Bench had said.