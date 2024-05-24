Kerala should submit approval for check-dam: NGT

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Kerala government to submit the required approval for the construction of a check-dam across the Silandhi river. If there is no proper approval, the project proponent (Kerala) should stop the project until clearance is obtained, it said.

The dam, being constructed at Vattavada in Idukki district, has raised concerns as the river, a tributary of the Amaravathi, is the source of irrigation for a vast expanse of farmland in Karur and Tiruppur districts in Tamil Nadu.

Hearing a suo motu case taken up based on a news report, a Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed Kerala to provide details of the project.

Counsel appearing for Kerala informed the Bench that the dam was being constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission to draw 3 mld (million litres per day) to supply drinking water to a nearby rural local body.

Noting that the check-dam could obstruct the flow to the Amaravathi dam in Udumalpet and seriously affect more than 55,000 acres of fertile agricultural land in Tiruppur and Karur districts, the Bench directed the Kerala government and its Water Resources and Forest Departments to ensure that the approval for the construction of the check-dam is in place, and if there is no proper approval, the project proponent should stop the project until the clearance is obtained.

On May 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately suspend the construction of the check-dam, pointing out that neither the Tamil Nadu government nor the Cauvery Water Management Authority was apprised of the project.

The Bench listed the matter for hearing on July 23.

