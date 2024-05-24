GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala should submit approval for check-dam: NGT

On May 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately suspend the construction of the check-dam

Updated - May 25, 2024 02:50 am IST

Published - May 24, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
A weir being constructed across Silandhi river at Vattavada in Idukki. Photo: Special Arrangement



The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Kerala government to submit the required approval for the construction of a check-dam across the Silandhi river. If there is no proper approval, the project proponent (Kerala) should stop the project until clearance is obtained, it said.

The dam, being constructed at Vattavada in Idukki district, has raised concerns as the river, a tributary of the Amaravathi, is the source of irrigation for a vast expanse of farmland in Karur and Tiruppur districts in Tamil Nadu.

Also read | Tamil Nadu raises objection to check-dam construction in Vattavada

Hearing a suo motu case taken up based on a news report, a Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati directed Kerala to provide details of the project.

Counsel appearing for Kerala informed the Bench that the dam was being constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission to draw 3 mld (million litres per day) to supply drinking water to a nearby rural local body.

Noting that the check-dam could obstruct the flow to the Amaravathi dam in Udumalpet and seriously affect more than 55,000 acres of fertile agricultural land in Tiruppur and Karur districts, the Bench directed the Kerala government and its Water Resources and Forest Departments to ensure that the approval for the construction of the check-dam is in place, and if there is no proper approval, the project proponent should stop the project until the clearance is obtained.

Halt check-dam work across Silandhi river, Stalin urges Pinarayi Vijayan

On May 23, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urged his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately suspend the construction of the check-dam, pointing out that neither the Tamil Nadu government nor the Cauvery Water Management Authority was apprised of the project.

The Bench listed the matter for hearing on July 23.

