NGT directs Delhi, U.P. to maintain vigil, control violation of environmental norms

New Delhi

13 August 2020 16:50 IST

Instructions have been issued to the power department to ensure that industrial/ commercial electricity connections are not given in non-conforming areas, it noted

The National Green Tribunal has directed authorities in national capital and Uttar Pradesh to maintain vigil to control violation of environmental norms after a plea alleged air pollution by illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area of northeast Delhi and Loni in Ghaziabad.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that apart from polluting activities in U.P., several industrial units were illegally operating in Delhi and action was required to be taken by the authorities concerned.

It also noted that in order to curb operation of illegal units in Ghaziabad, District Magistrate has directed all land-owning agencies to ensure that unauthorised activities are not carried out in non-conforming areas.

Also, instructions have been issued to the power department to ensure that industrial/ commercial electricity connections are not given in non-conforming areas, it noted.

“Violation of environmental norms has been clearly found and some action has been taken. It is, thus, necessary that the concerned authorities in Delhi and UP maintain vigil to control violation of environmental norms referred to Delhi,” the bench said.

The NGT had earlier formed a committee comprising UPPCB and the SDM, Ghaziabad and asked it to submit report.

According to the report, survey was carried out and number of illegal industrial activities comprising furnaces for melting aluminium, iron, lead and so on were noticed in the residential cluster of Amit Vihar, Sewa Dham, Loni, Ghaziabad.

Action was taken against 42 industries and it was also noted that number of air polluting industries are also located in NCT Delhi area at the border of Amit Vihar, the committee said.

The committee in its report recommended that number of illegal units have been constructed illegally against the land use in the vicinity of the area of Sewa Dham, Loni Ghaziabad.

“Hence, necessary directions can be given to the Development Authority to taken necessary action for phasing out the industries from the residential areas,” it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Residents of Amit Vihar, Ward No 23, Loni against air pollution caused by illegally operating brick kiln in Amit Vihar Colony, Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh which was affecting the health of the inhabitants of the area.