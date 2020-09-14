NGT directs CPCB to finalise SOP for restaurants and eateries along highways

New Delhi

The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the Central Pollution Control Board to finalise an appropriate Standard Operating Procedure for restaurants and eateries along highways within two months.

The green panel said the existing policy acknowledges serious environmental issues in the operation of restaurants and other such establishments particularly the generation and handling of waste and extraction of ground water.

“Let the CPCB finalise an appropriate SOP integrating its guidelines already prepared and incorporating such of the provisions in the above policy as are found appropriate so that the SOP prepared by the CPCB will cover the entire field.

“If no change is required in the guidelines already prepared by the CPCB, the already prepared guidelines may continue. Decision by the CPCB may be taken within two months,” a Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Abhay Dahiya and others against illegal dumping and burning of garbage, and discharge of untreated water by various establishments, including restaurants on G T Road, Murthal in Sonepat district.

The green panel also directed Haryana government to finalise its action plan within one month, consistent with SOP but its norms should not dilute the said SOP.

“Action taken reports may be furnished by the CPCB and the State of Haryana before the next date by e-mail,” the Bench said.

The Central Pollution Control Board on Monday told the Tribunal that restaurants and roadside eateries at Murthal in Haryana were operating without approval from state pollution control boards and extracting ground water without permission.

It had earlier directed authorities to expedite setting up of a solid waste treatment plant for management of garbage generated by eateries and asked why a decentralised treatment plant has not been set up by the “dhabas” in Murthal.