NGT bans firecrackers in places where air quality is “poor”

The National Green Tribunal on Monday directed that sale and use of firecrackers will be banned, between November 10 to November 30, in all cities and towns where the average ambient air quality in November fall under the “poor” and above categories.
For places where air quality is in the “moderate” or below categories, only green crackers are to be sold and timings for bursting crackers will be restricted to two hours only, the Tribunal directed.
“At other places, ban/restrictions are optional for the authorities but if there are more stringent measures under orders of the authorities, the same will prevail,” the bench said.
The NGT also directed all states and Union Territories to initiate special drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the potential of aggravation of COVID-19.
