NGT asks Uttarakhand to study Mussoorie’s specific carrying capacity

February 02, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Taking suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report that has warned of a Joshimath-like situation in Mussoorie town, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directions to the Uttarakhand Government to conduct a study of the specific carrying capacity of the hill station. The green court has also formed a nine-member committee to suggest remedial measures for preventing environmental damage to the town, one of the most visited tourist destinations in the State.

The Bench comprising Chairperson Justice A.K. Goel, Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal, and Expert Members A. Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad was hearing another matter pertaining to stone crushers violating environmental norms earlier this week when it took cognisance of the issue.

The Bench mentioned the study on Mussoorie’s carrying capacity by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in 2001, which had suggested that no further construction was viable.

“Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) has failed to go by the said study and take preventive and remedial measures. Proponents of development such as Uttarakhand Hotel and Restaurant Association do not want any control on developmental activities,” the court maintained.

Additional District Magistrate (administration), Dehradun, K.K. Mishra told the court that an inspection had been undertaken with regard to seepage and land subsidence of buildings adjoining the road at Landour Bazaar in Mussoorie on January 12, and the order to vacate the premises had been issued to some multi-storeyed, dilapidated buildings.

“Sewage line is passing through the land which has subsided and there are no drains for drainage of the rainwater in 50-metre area of the buildings. The absence of proper drainage is the reason for the subsidence of sewer lines and roads,” the official told the court

The court added that Mr. Mishra’s statement confirms to some extent the potential for disaster at Mussoorie has not been ruled out unless safety measures are taken.

“Such potential exists in other hill cities of the country also, particularly in the Himalayan region, which has been noted in some orders of the Tribunal earlier, to which brief reference may be made. The Tribunal noted that hilly areas have their own ecosystem with peculiar needs on account of fragility and their unique flora and fauna,” the court said.

The Bench further added that a study of carrying capacity of eco-sensitive areas in Himalayan regions in a holistic manner appears to be imperative for the protection of the environment.

“Without undermining the need for study in all eco-sensitive areas as already directed, we direct a specific study for Mussoorie in the light of apprehensions expressed in above media report. Such study may cover as to how much constructions can be allowed and with what safeguards, what safeguards be used for existing buildings, and all other relevant and associated aspects, including vehicular traffic, sanitation management, maintaining ecological integrity in terms of soil stability and flora/fauna,” the Bench directed the Uttarakhand Government.

For this purpose, the NGT also constituted a nine-member joint committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand. Other members in the committee are representatives from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Dehradun; Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development, Almora; National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee; Kumaon University, Nainital; Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad; National Institute of Rock Mechanics, Bengaluru. The Additional Chief Secretary-Environment, Uttarkhand will act as the nodal authority for coordination and compliance.

“The committee may suggest remedial measures to prevent environmental damage in the light of carrying capacity, hydro-geology studies, geo-morphological studies, and also covering other allied and incidental issues,” the court further said.

The apex green court has directed the committee to complete its study within two months and furnish a report by April 30. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on May 16.