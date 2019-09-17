NGOs must not be ‘guilty of conversion’

Office-bearers, key functionaries and members of NGOs, receiving foreign funds, will have to declare before the government that they were not prosecuted or convicted for converting anyone from one faith to another, a Home Ministry notification said on Monday.

It has been made mandatory for NGO “office-bearers and key functionaries and members” to certify that they have not been “prosecuted or convicted” for “conversion” from one faith to another and for creating “communal tension and disharmony”, according to the notification. Earlier, as per the FCRA 2010, only the applicants such as directors who were seeking permission to receive foreign contributions were required to make such a declaration.

‘Propagating sedition’

In addition, every member of an NGO must also now, under oath, through an affidavit, certify that they have never been involved in “diverting” foreign funds or propagating “sedition” or “advocating violent means.”

This declaration, too, needs to be given by all members of an NGO, unlike earlier, when it had to be only given by the applicant.