‘NGOs got ₹13,750 cr. till December 30’

More than a week after the government claimed that NGOs received only ₹6,499 crore as foreign contributions, the Home Ministry in a written reply before Rajya Sabha revised the figures and said the NGOs received ₹13,750 crore till December 30, 2017.

In 2015-16, the foreign funds received by NGOs stood at ₹17,773 crores and ₹15,299 crores in 2014-15.

In its written reply, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said, “close to 25,000 NGOs are registered under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

In all, 5,922 NGOs have been served notices for failing to file annual returns, and the registration of 4,867 NGOs has been cancelled.

Earlier on December 20, the Home Ministry in a reply to a question in Parliament put the figure at ₹6,499 crore in 2016-17, without mentioning the month.

An official said that the figures given on December 20 were provisional as the last date for filing annual returns was December 31.

“The foreign funds received by many NGOs were not accounted for in the reply given in December,” explained an official.