April 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on April 5, that it was examining complaints against an NGO— The Other Media— for misusing foreign funds to organise protests and demonstrations around Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a question by Congress party’s Naranbhai J. Rathwa, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply, that it had received some representation and complaints alleging violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) by the New Delhi-based NGO.

“Inputs of field agency have also been received. In such cases, a standard questionnaire is issued to the association seeking detailed information and the same is examined in terms of provisions of the FCRA, 2010 and rules made there under,” the reply said.

“Accordingly, standard questionnaire was issued to the association and reply has been received. In case violations of provisions of the FCRA, 2010 are found, the certificate of FCRA registration of the association may be cancelled under Section 14 of the Act,” the reply stated.

During the last three financial years— 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, foreign contribution of ₹3.54 crore was received and ₹2.79 crore was utilised by the association.

The copper plant owned by business baron Anil Agarwal was shut down in 2018 after 13 people died in police firing during protests.