ADVERTISEMENT

NGO that organised protests against Vedanta Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi under scrutiny: Home Ministry tells Rajya Sabha 

April 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Other Media is being probed for misusing foreign funds to organise protests and demonstrations around Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a protest against Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper unit in Tuticorin. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on April 5, that it was examining complaints against an NGO— The Other Media— for misusing foreign funds to organise protests and demonstrations around Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to a question by Congress party’s Naranbhai J. Rathwa, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply, that it had received some representation and complaints alleging violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) by the New Delhi-based NGO.

“Inputs of field agency have also been received. In such cases, a standard questionnaire is issued to the association seeking detailed information and the same is examined in terms of provisions of the FCRA, 2010 and rules made there under,” the reply said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accordingly, standard questionnaire was issued to the association and reply has been received. In case violations of provisions of the FCRA, 2010 are found, the certificate of FCRA registration of the association may be cancelled under Section 14 of the Act,” the reply stated.

During the last three financial years— 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, foreign contribution of ₹3.54 crore was received and ₹2.79 crore was utilised by the association.

The copper plant owned by business baron Anil Agarwal was shut down in 2018 after 13 people died in police firing during protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US