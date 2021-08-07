NGO moves SC to quash appointment of Asthana as Delhi police chief

NEW DELHI

CPIL says Centre violated court order as he did not have minimum residual tenure of 6 months before retirement

The Centre for Public Interest Litigation, an NGO represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, has moved the Supreme Court to quash the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

The writ petition urged the court to cancel an order of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27, granting Mr. Asthana inter-cadre deputation from Gujarat to the AGMUT cadre. The ACC, by the same order, had extended his service. Mr. Asthana was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner merely four days before his superannuation.

The writ petition asked the court to direct the government to take steps for a fresh appointment strictly in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court in a judgment in the Prakash Singh case.

The CPIL said the Centre violated the court’s directions as Mr. Asthana did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months before retirement. The Centre did not bother to form a Union Public Service Commission panel for the appointment of the Delhi Police chief. Again, the government ignored the criterion laid down by the court in its judgment that candidates ought to have a minimum tenure of two years.

“The post of Commissioner of Police in Delhi is akin to the post of DGP of a State. He is the head of the police force for the NCT of Delhi, and therefore, the directions concerning the appointment to the post of DGP passed by the Supreme Court in the Prakash Singh case had to be followed by the Central government,” the petition said.

The petition said the extension of Mr. Asthana’s service violated the fundamental rule that “no government servant shall be granted extension in service beyond the age of retirement of 60 years.”

“The Central government did not have the power under Rule 3 of All India Services (Conditions of Service- Residuary Matters) Rules, 1960 to relax Rule 16(1) of the All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 to give extension to Mr. Rakesh Asthana,” the petition said.