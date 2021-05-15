NGMA virtual summer workshop from May 17

National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi. Photo courtesy: http://ngmaindia.gov.in/

NEW DELHI

15 May 2021 18:45 IST

Workshops include painting, sculpting, printmaking, videography and puppeteering

The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi, would be starting it’s virtual summer workshops for children and adults from May 17, it said on Saturday.

Naimisha 2021 would go on till June 13 and include workshops and other events to spark the participants’ imagination, the statement said.

“The idea behind designing and delivering online interactive programmes is to provide a creative outlet to children, and indeed all interested adults. Lead artists have joined the programme as teachers and mentors to add zest to this unique pedagogic carnival,” it said.

The workshops would include painting, sculpting, printmaking, videography and puppeteering. The NGMA portal would also stream a curated film festival for participants.