NFDC ties up with Netflix to roll out virtual training programme for women scriptwriters

The curriculum and course structure of the programme, to be conducted in four batches, have been collaboratively developed by the NFDC and Netflix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), in partnership with Netflix, on Tuesday rolled out a virtual training programme for 100 women scriptwriters on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

According to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, the curriculum and course structure of the programme, to be conducted in four batches, have been collaboratively developed by the NFDC and Netflix. The programme will help participants understand the concepts and tools of writing.

“Participants will successfully complete the programme after submitting a script, within 30 days of completion of their training. Each participant will undergo a comprehensive assessment by a joint committee of officials from NFDC and Netflix. Based on the evaluation, shortlisted scripts will have the chance to be selected for NFDC Screenwriting Lab or at the NFDC Film Bazaar,” it said.

NFDC Managing Director Ravinder Bhakar said the programme would empower women through training by the industry veterans and would also give them a platform to showcase their talent.

The students will also get an opportunity to train under Munish Bhardwaj, a screenwriter, producer, and director working in the film industry for over 25 years.