NF Railway builds India’s tallest pier bridge in Manipur

The ₹283.5-crore bridge with a span of 555 m is part of the 111-km Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new broad gauge line. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Special Correspondent GUWAHATI 19 February 2020 19:47 IST
Updated: 19 February 2020 19:47 IST

The ₹283.5-cr. bridge has 47 tunnels, the longest being 10.28 km

The Northeast Frontier Railway Construction Organisation has built India’s tallest railway pier bridge — 100 m tall equivalent to a 33-storey building, across river Makru in the Tamenglong district of Manipur.

The ₹283.5-crore bridge with a span of 555 m is part of the 111-km Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new broad gauge line. It has 47 tunnels, the longest being 10.28 km.

The steel girders were pre-fabricated at a workshop in Kolkata, transported in segments and erected at the site by cantilever launching that required meticulous planning and execution, NFR Construction officials said.

The last open web girder was placed on February 14, the officials said.

