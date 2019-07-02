Next round of Kartarpur corridor talks on July 14

India and Pakistan will hold the next meeting on the Kartarpur corridor project on July 14. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said the schedule for the second meeting was officially conveyed to India.

“Pakistan remains committed to expedited progress on the matter to ensure that the corridor is operationalised in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019,” said a Foreign Ministry press release.

India had earlier proposed July 11-14 as a slot for holding the talks. The meeting is expected to discuss draft agreement on the modalities for movement of pilgrims and address technical issues like alignment of infrastructure.

The talks have found top-level support from both sides as a June 12 letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan had urged for early operationalisation.

The talks stalled for some time as India sought clarifications on certain issues including whether to build a bridge or a causeway over the Ravi, and expressed concern over the presence of Khalistani separatists in key posts of the Gurdwara committee in Pakistan.