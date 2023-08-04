Next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 

August 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The next meeting of the INDIA parties will be held on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. The meeting which is being organised by Shiv Sena (Udhav) and NCP (Pawar) will be the first to be held in a State where the INDIA partners are not in government.

The meeting which was earlier scheduled for August 25-26 had to be deferred after several leaders said that they have other commitments on those days. This is the third meeting of the coalition and according to the sources, before the 2024 General Elections, there will be at least five to six rounds of such meetings.

The big agenda for the upcoming meeting is fixing the 11-member coordination panel. Though the coalition has 26 parties so far, it was decided that one representative will be drawn from 11 parties that includes- Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, JMM, Samajwadi Party and CPI(M), so that the decision-making bodies does not become unweildy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.