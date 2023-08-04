ADVERTISEMENT

Next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 

August 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The meeting which is being organised by Shiv Sena (Udhav) and NCP (Pawar) will be the first to be held in a State where the INDIA partners are not in government. 

The Hindu Bureau

The third joint Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The meeting will be organised jointly by Shiv Sena (Udhav) and NCP (Pawar). File | Photo Credit: ANI

The next meeting of the INDIA parties will be held on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. The meeting which is being organised by Shiv Sena (Udhav) and NCP (Pawar) will be the first to be held in a State where the INDIA partners are not in government. 

ALSO READ
26 Opposition parties form INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), to take on NDA in 2024

The meeting which was earlier scheduled for August 25-26 had to be deferred after several leaders said that they have other commitments on those days. This is the third meeting of the coalition and according to the sources, before the 2024 General Elections, there will be at least five to six rounds of such meetings. 

The big agenda for the upcoming meeting is fixing the 11-member coordination panel. Though the coalition has 26 parties so far, it was decided that one representative will be drawn from 11 parties that includes- Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, JMM, Samajwadi Party and CPI(M), so that the decision-making bodies does not become unweildy. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US