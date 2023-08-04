HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Next Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 

The meeting which is being organised by Shiv Sena (Udhav) and NCP (Pawar) will be the first to be held in a State where the INDIA partners are not in government. 

August 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The third joint Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The meeting will be organised jointly by Shiv Sena (Udhav) and NCP (Pawar). File

The third joint Opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The meeting will be organised jointly by Shiv Sena (Udhav) and NCP (Pawar). File | Photo Credit: ANI

The next meeting of the INDIA parties will be held on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. The meeting which is being organised by Shiv Sena (Udhav) and NCP (Pawar) will be the first to be held in a State where the INDIA partners are not in government. 

ALSO READ
26 Opposition parties form INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), to take on NDA in 2024

The meeting which was earlier scheduled for August 25-26 had to be deferred after several leaders said that they have other commitments on those days. This is the third meeting of the coalition and according to the sources, before the 2024 General Elections, there will be at least five to six rounds of such meetings. 

The big agenda for the upcoming meeting is fixing the 11-member coordination panel. Though the coalition has 26 parties so far, it was decided that one representative will be drawn from 11 parties that includes- Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, JMM, Samajwadi Party and CPI(M), so that the decision-making bodies does not become unweildy. 

Related Topics

alliances and coalition / national elections

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.