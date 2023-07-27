Next Opposition meeting to be held in Mumbai on August 25-26

July 27, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The third meeting of the 26-party INDIA coalition is likely to be held on August 25-26 in Mumbai, sources said.

The Opposition parties had their first meeting in Patna in June, followed by another in Bengaluru in July.

Before the Opposition goes into its third huddle, the parties are likely to finalise a 11-member coordination committee, which will act as the nerve centre for the alliance. One member each will be drawn from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, JMM, Samajwadi Party and the CPI(M). The other smaller parties in the coalition will not get a berth in the committee.

The INDIA coalition is also likely to announce composition of other committees for communication, campaign for the 2024 general election and another panel to coordinate joint protests and rallies in the run-up to the election.

At the end of the Bengaluru summit, the coalition had said that it will have a joint secretariat for better synchronisation, but so far it has not announced anything.

