Next 3 months key to containing COVID-19: Vardhan

23 October 2020

India inching towards recovery rate of 90% , says Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday the next three months are going to be decisive in determining the trajectory of COVID-19 for the country.

“If we take adequate precaution and follow COVID appropriate behaviour in the coming festival and winter season, we will be in a better position to fight corona,” the Minister said while reviewing COVID-19 preparedness and measures for COVID-appropriate behaviour in Uttar Pradesh.

The Minister said India has shown improvement over the last three months and “from recording over 95,000 COVID-cases in a day, the cases have been substantially reduced to less than 55,000 cases in a day. The Recovery Rate of India is nearing 90%. The Case Fatality Rate is also declining. CFR stands at 1.51% and is moving towards the target of having CFR less than 1%”, Dr Vardhan said.

He further added, “The number of active cases are less than 7 lakh and the doubling rate has increased to 97.2 days, as of now. The journey which started from having just one lab, we have come a long way in now having nearly 2,000 labs in the country. The number of total tests conducted across the country have surpassed 10 crore. This is a positive indication that we are moving in the right direction.”

For Uttar Pradesh Dr. Vardhan stressed that there is a need to focus on increasing testing, surveillance, contact tracing, and early diagnosis to keep fatality rate low.

Meanwhile, India has conducted a total of 10 crore (10,01,13,085) COVID-19 tests on Friday while conducting 14,42,722 tests on Thursday alone. The last one crore tests were conducted in nine days.

“The country’s testing capacities have multiplied manifold with nearly 2000 labs across the country and with collaborative efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments. More than 15 lakh samples can be tested every day,” said a release issued by the Health Ministry.

It added that progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. “With 1,989 testing labs in the country including 1,122 government laboratories and 867 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost,” it said.

The Ministry added that higher testing across wide regions has resulted in early identification of positive cases, prompt tracking through efficient surveillance and tracing, and timely & effective treatment in homes/facilities and in hospitals for the severe cases. These measures in tandem eventually lead to lower mortality rate.