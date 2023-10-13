ADVERTISEMENT

NewsClick row | Delhi HC refuses to interfere with the arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty

October 13, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The court does not find merit in both petitions, says the court

The Hindu Bureau

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (right) being brought to the Patiala House Court by Delhi Police’s Special Cell in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday, October 14, 2023, rejected the pleas by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and human resources department head Amit Chakravarty , challenging their arrest and police custody in a case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Also read: Editorial Undeclared Emergency: On the arrests and actions in Newsclick case

Dismissing their plea challenging the police action, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said, “The court does not find merit in both petitions.”

Purkayastha and Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3

Earlier on October 9, the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on pleas by NewsClick founder.

Police had on August 17 registered a case under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the anti-terror UAPA pertaining to unlawful activities, raising of funds for a terrorist act, threatening witness and Sections 153 A and 120 B of the IPC (promoting religious enmity between groups on grounds of religion and criminal conspiracy respectively).

Further details of the court pronounciation are awaited.

