NewsClick row: Delhi HC defers hearing plea against arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty to October 9

October 06, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3.

The Hindu Bureau

Journalists during a protest meeting over police actions on news portal NewsClick, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi High Court, on October 6, deferred the hearing a plea against the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources department head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA for October 9.

The court issued notice to police on pleas challenging the arrest.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also sought the response of the city police on the applications seeking interim release of Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakravarty till pendency of their petition.

Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3. Police have sealed the NewsClick’s office in Delhi. The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The duo is currently in police custody.

(With inputs from PTI)

CONNECT WITH US