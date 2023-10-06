HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NewsClick row: Delhi HC defers hearing plea against arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, Amit Chakravarty to October 9

Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3.

October 06, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Journalists during a protest meeting over police actions on news portal NewsClick, in New Delhi.

Journalists during a protest meeting over police actions on news portal NewsClick, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Delhi High Court, on October 6, deferred the hearing a plea against the arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources department head Amit Chakravarty in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA for October 9.

The court issued notice to police on pleas challenging the arrest.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also sought the response of the city police on the applications seeking interim release of Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakravarty till pendency of their petition.

Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakravarty were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3. Police have sealed the NewsClick’s office in Delhi. The portal has been accused of receiving money to spread pro-China propaganda.

The duo is currently in police custody.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

news media / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.