NewsClick raids: police probing ‘terror case that has Chinese links’ 

October 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - New Delhi

A day after the Delhi Police arrested Prabir Purkayastha, founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick, and Amit Chakraborty, Human Resources head of the news portal, a government source told The Hindu that the police were investigating a “terror case that has Chinese links.”

The foreign remittances received by the news portal are already being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since 2021.

Editorial |Undeclared Emergency: On the arrests and actions in the Newsclick case

The source said that the fresh terror case registered by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police was being investigated by multiple agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

NewsClick, whose office was sealed by the police a day ago, said in a statement on Wednesday that it does not publish any news or information at the behest of any Chinese entity or authority, directly or indirectly. “NewsClick does not propagate Chinese propaganda on its website,” the news portal said.

Another official said they were probing if the foreign funds were being used for “information warfare.”

The portal said all funding had been through the appropriate banking channels and had been reported to the relevant authorities as required by law, as substantiated by the Reserve Bank of India in proceedings before the High Court of Delhi.

“All journalistic content ever published on the NewsClick website is available on the Internet and can be seen by anyone. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has not referred to a single article or video that they consider to be Chinese propaganda,” it said.

ED’s charge

The ED had accused the company of money laundering, claiming that the portal received ₹77 crore as foreign remittance between the years 2018-21.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Wednesday passed no orders on an application filed by Mr. Purkayastha’s counsel to make a copy of the FIR available to the accused. The court, however, allowed the accused to meet his lawyer.

Additional sessions judge Hardeep Kaur, earlier on Tuesday night, had remanded Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakraborty, also a shareholder in the company, in seven-day police custody in connection with a case lodged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Advocate Arshdeep Singh, who appeared for the accused, argued that they have a right to get the FIR copy by citing Section 41D, Cr.PC (right of arrested person to meet an advocate of his choice during interrogation).

The court decided to hear on Thursday the matter of supply of FIR copy but ordered that a copy of the remand order should be provided to both the accused.

Regarding the interrogation conducted for over six hours of 46 “suspects” on Tuesday, a senior police officer said they questioned the suspects — including contributors, employees and consultant on how their association began with NewsClick and how they are associated currently.

“We asked them regarding what kind of money NewsClick paid, and what kind of reportage and stories they have done across years,” he said.

The officer later said, the police specifically asked them about all big events and protests they have covered and been a part of.

“Employee details were also sought; we also asked those who were working as contractual employees at NewsClick; we read through the documents of both employment and contractual workers,” he added.

Phones seized

The phones and laptops of all the employees, contributors and consultants of the news portal were seized by the police.

Regarding more rounds of questioning, the officer said, “on Tuesday, it was the first round of questioning, however, the suspects will be called on various dates by serving them a notice under Section 43 (F) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (power to arrest, search).”

On being asked about the questions put forward against the arrested accused persons, the officer said, the line of questioning was different than suspects.

Police had on August 17 registered a case under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the anti-terror UAPA pertaining to unlawful activities, raising of funds for a terrorist act, threatening witness and Sections 153 A and 120 B of the IPC (promoting religious enmity between groups on grounds of religion and criminal conspiracy respectively).

As reported by The Hindu, the journalists were asked questions about Delhi communal riots and the CAA agitation of 2019-20, farmers’ protest of 2020-2021, their association with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and if they used encrypted messaging applications such as Signal on their phones or wrote anything about Sikh separatism issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.