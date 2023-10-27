ADVERTISEMENT

NewsClick HR head seeks bail in Delhi court, founder applies for return of seized electronic devices

October 27, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Court grants time to Delhi Police till November 4 to file reply on HR head Amit Chakraborty's bail application and till October 31 to reply on application filed by journalist Prabir Purkayastha

PTI

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (L) and HR Head Amit Chakraborty being brought to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office in New Delhi on October 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

NewsClick human resources department head Amit Chakraborty has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a case lodged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda, his lawyer said.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha also moved the court seeking the release of his electronic devices seized by police in the case.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur on Friday granted time to Delhi Police till November 4 to file reply on Mr. Chakraborty's bail application and till October 31 to reply on the application filed by Mr. Purkayastha.

The applications were filed on October 25.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakraborty under the anti-terror law and arrested them on October 3.

