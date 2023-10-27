HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NewsClick HR head seeks bail in Delhi court, founder applies for return of seized electronic devices

Court grants time to Delhi Police till November 4 to file reply on HR head Amit Chakraborty's bail application and till October 31 to reply on application filed by journalist Prabir Purkayastha

October 27, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (L) and HR Head Amit Chakraborty being brought to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office in New Delhi on October 3, 2023.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha (L) and HR Head Amit Chakraborty being brought to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office in New Delhi on October 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

NewsClick human resources department head Amit Chakraborty has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a case lodged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda, his lawyer said.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha also moved the court seeking the release of his electronic devices seized by police in the case.

ALSO READ
Statement by Neville Roy Singham on Newsclick funding row

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur on Friday granted time to Delhi Police till November 4 to file reply on Mr. Chakraborty's bail application and till October 31 to reply on the application filed by Mr. Purkayastha.

The applications were filed on October 25.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Mr. Purkayastha and Mr. Chakraborty under the anti-terror law and arrested them on October 3.

Related Topics

news media

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.