NewsClick claims its bank accounts frozen by I-T Department

December 20, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The sealed office of NewsClick at Sainik Farm in New Delhi on October 3, 2023.

The sealed office of NewsClick at Sainik Farm in New Delhi on October 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Online news portal NewsClick claimed on Tuesday that its bank accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax Department and said it will undertake legal measures against this "unjust and cruel" action.

There was no immediate response from the I-T authorities.

ALSO READ
Journalists, writers express solidarity with NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha

"As of the evening of December 18, NewsClick has been unable to make any bank payments due to action by the Income Tax Department. This action, which has virtually frozen our accounts, appears to be a continuation of the administrative-legal siege of the news portal, which began with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in February 2021, followed by an IT department survey in September 2021 and the October 3, 2023 crackdown by the Delhi Police Special Cell," the portal said in a statement on its website.

It said the organisation did not receive any intimation of the freezing of accounts and the staff discovered it by chance while trying to make routine payments on Monday evening.

"As a result of this high-handed action, salaries of all employees, journalists, videographers and administrative and support staff and consultants and contributors cannot be paid, including for the 19 days of December they have already worked," the portal said.

Editorial | NewsClick non-case: On the strange case of a terrorism FIR without a terrorist act

NewsClick and its legal counsel are reviewing the developments, it said, adding that legal appeals against this "unjust and cruel" measure will be initiated at the earliest.

Prabir Purkayastha, the editor-in-chief and founder of the portal, and administrative officer Amit Chakraborty were arrested by the Delhi Police after the October searches. They are in judicial custody at present.

Also read | Court extends judicial custody of NewsClick founder, HR head

The Delhi Police moved a court here on Tuesday seeking more time to complete its probe in the case lodged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over allegations that the portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

NewsClick gained fresh spotlight a few months ago after a New York Times report claimed that the portal was part of a global network that received funding from American billionaire Neville Roy Singham, who allegedly works closely with the Chinese government's media machine.

investigation

