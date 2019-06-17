South American power outage, Hong Kong activist released from prison, and other news in pictures

10:30 am

Power restored after massive blackout in Argentina, but questions remain

Power returned to much of Argentina and two neighboring countries following a massive blackout that left tens of millions in the dark on Sunday, but Argentine President Mauricio Macri said the cause of the ”unprecedented” outage was still unclear. Argentina's grid “collapsed” around 7 a.m. (1100 GMT), leaving the entire country without power, Argentina's Energy Secretariat said. The outage also cut electricity to much of neighboring Uruguay and swaths of Paraguay, and shut down YPF SA's La Plata refinery, Argentina's largest.

9:15 am

Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong released from prison

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) leaves Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute in Hong Kong on June 17, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP

Joshua Wong, the student leader who became the face of Hong Kong's “Umbrella Movement” democracy protests in 2014, was released from prison on Monday. Wong, clutching a small box of belongings and dressed in a white shirt, walked free from Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute and was swiftly mobbed by media and supporters.

8:30 am

Polls close after corruption-weary Guatemalans vote for president

Election workers examine ballots as they count votes following the first round of presidential election, at a voting center in Guatemala City, Guatemala June 16, 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Voting in Guatemala's presidential election ended on June 16, following a tumultuous campaign that saw two leading candidates barred from running and the top electoral crimes prosecutor flee the corruption-weary country.

Just after 6:00 pm (0000 GMT), the Electoral Supreme Court announced the close of polls that — with a few isolated exceptions — went smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies)