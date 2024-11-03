News in Frames: Tourists to the frontiers

Last week, India and China completed disengagement at Depsang and Demchok, the last two remaining friction points from the 2020 stand-off, in eastern Ladakh.

A broad framework agreement was reached first at the diplomatic level before a detailed technical agreement for ground implementation was concluded between the Corps Commanders of the two countries.

The stand-off that began between India and China in May 2020 has changed the situation on the ground along the Line of Actual Control. To counter the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s ingress into Indian territory and military build-up, Indian armed forces undertook a major force accretion and deployment.

The Army has deployed a range of its heavy firepower, including tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns while the Air Force moved its air assets, air defences, and radars forward.

Maintaining equipment in the extreme climate and high altitude is a herculean task. Along with it, a major infrastructure augmentation was also undertaken which serves a dual purpose — military movements as well as benefits for the civilian population in the remote areas.

The government is also promoting tourism in the forward areas in addition to developing border villages. This is a significant departure from the earlier policy of keeping forward areas, especially those contested, off limits. Allowing tourists, in addition to providing livelihood to locals, also strengthens the country’s claim to these areas in the political talks for boundary resolution at the level of Special Representatives.

Steady watch: The Army’s patrol boats on Pangong Tso.

Paved pathways: Roads like this are common on the borders, thanks to the infrastructure boost, especially since the 2020 stand-off.

Power play: Soldiers on a T-90 main battle tank practising manoeuvres in eastern Ladakh.

Vital route: Durbuk, the starting point of the 255-km-long strategic Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie road.

New dawn: Ladakh is open for tourists in a big way and bikers can be seen far and wide. This is near Nyoma.

Ground forces: T-90 tanks and BMP armoured vehicles near the Line of Actual Control.

River of resolve: A T-90 tank crossing the Indus river.

Filmy shot: The ubiquitous ‘3 Idiots’ scooter. Such two-wheelers are everywhere along the Pangong Tso.