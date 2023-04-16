HamberMenu
In Frames | Pink flamboyance

Thousands of flamingos come to Navi Mumbai and Thane Creek every year and have shown resilience in the face of burgeoning construction projects in the area

April 16, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST

Ritu Raj Konwar,Emmanual Yogini

Every winter, thousands of greater and lesser flamingos fly into Mumbai, forming a sea of pink against a backdrop of skyscrapers, bridges and oil refineries along the 26-km-long Thane Creek, the DPS lake in Nerul and Sewri.

These migratory birds generally fly from Kutch in Gujarat and the Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan to Mumbai during winter around mid-November, but due to prolonged rain and other climate factors, their arrivals can been delayed. And when they do come, they are here till May, or sometimes, even till the start of the monsoon in mid-June in Mumbai.

Last year, the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) conducted a survey in which approximately 1,33,000 flamingos were observed across the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Sewri, Nhava and adjacent zones.

Flamingos feed on the algae that dwell in the mudflats at Navi Mumbai, Airoli and Thane Creek, and it is the carotenoid pigment in algae that gives flamingos their pretty pink colour.

Many wildlife experts feared that recent construction activities around Sewri and Thane Creek such as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva bridge and other such projects would pose a threat to the ecosystem, and that the numbers of flamingos who migrate would come down.

But surprisingly, the flamingos have adapted to the conditions much better as many of them can be seen flying past the construction projects and even be found sitting a few hundred yards from the sites.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Pretty in pink: A young resident of Navi Mumbai against the backdrop of a public wall painting promoting flamingo conservation.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Winged wonder: Flamingos gathered near a prominent residential building (NRI Complex) in Navi Mumbai. They have shown a remarkable ability to adapt to their changing environment.

Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Flight of fancy: A flock soars over a residential colony in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Aqua ballerinas: Flamingos at DPS Lake in Nerul.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Birds of a feather: A pair of greater flamingos relaxing in Navi Mumbai during high tide.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Ornithologist’s delight: The flamingoes in the sanctuary at Navi Mumbai are at attraction for tourists and birders.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Filter feeders: Flamingos use their beaks to strain out algae and small crustaceans from water.

Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Priceless experience: Morning walkers in Navi Mumbai can enjoy the company of flamingos

Photo: Emmanual Yogini

Iconic stance: One theory put forward by scientists for the flamingos’ famous pose is that they tend to pull one leg up close to the body to conserve heat that might otherwise be lost while standing in water.

