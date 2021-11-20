News in frames | Hail the guru

20 November 2021 16:21 IST

1 / 6 All aglow: Earthen lamps lit near the ‘holy sarovar’ of the Golden Temple. ▲ Festival shine: A Sikh volunteer cleans the holy sarovar, or sacred pool, at the Golden Temple on Guru Parab. ▲ A new dawn: Sikh devotees paying obeisance at the Golden Temple to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, in Amritsar on Friday. ▲ Showing the light: Sikh devotees light candles at the illuminated Golden Temple. ▲ Rally on: A procession in Nankana Sahib. ▲ Sweet celebrations: A Sikh devotee distributing sweets in Nankana Sahib. ▲

Doubly sweet Gurpurab celebrations with the announcement on repeal of farm laws