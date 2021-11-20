15
News in frames | Hail the guru
20 November 2021 16:21 IST
20 November 2021 16:21 IST
All aglow: Earthen lamps lit near the ‘holy sarovar’ of the Golden Temple.
Photo:PTI
▲
Festival shine: A Sikh volunteer cleans the holy sarovar, or sacred pool, at the Golden Temple on Guru Parab.
Photo:AFP
▲
A new dawn: Sikh devotees paying obeisance at the Golden Temple to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, in Amritsar on Friday.
Photo:AP
▲
Showing the light: Sikh devotees light candles at the illuminated Golden Temple.
Photo:AP
▲
Rally on: A procession in Nankana Sahib.
Photo:AFP
▲
Sweet celebrations: A Sikh devotee distributing sweets in Nankana Sahib.
Photo:AFP
▲
Doubly sweet Gurpurab celebrations with the announcement on repeal of farm laws
