News in frames | Connecting Dholavira

A road under construction will open new vistas for the World Heritage Site situated on an island in Kutch

Before Partition, Khadir Mahal, part of the princely State of Kutch, was known for business and livestock trade. Khadir is surrounded by the Great Rann of Kutch and the Little Rann of Kutch. Dholavira, a Harappan city situated on the island of Khadir, near the India-Pakistan International Border, came into limelight after UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site on July 27, 2021.

The Khadir Bet (island) was known for its superior quality of Bajra, a millet, goats and berries, says Jilubha Sodha, sarpanch of Dholavira. The name Khadir comes from the word Khad in the Kutchi language, which means grass.

While Khavda and Khadir are just 31.9 km away from each other, as the crow flies, the lack of road connectivity till now forced the people to travel 288 km to reach each other. But after the construction of a National Highway, the distance will be bridged. Once this road comes up, traffic from Bhuj will reach Khavda and then cross over to Khadir.

“We are on the almost last stage of construction and it will take only two months to complete,” says Satyandra Mishra, project manager of the site. People are eagerly waiting for the road to be officially opened as it will open the doors of the Khadir Bet and increase the brotherhood between Hindu Khadir and Muslim Khavda, says Mahadev Barad, a young local social worker.

Dholavira and a fossil park are now the pride of the island, but the Bhajdo Hill and the Meruda Takkar Hill are yet to become famous.