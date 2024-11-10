News in Frames | Cattle unleashed

Cattle race is a sport organised in various parts of rural Kerala with great enthusiasm after the harvesting season.

The vibrant tradition of cattle racing has its roots in the agrarian culture of the State. The practice, which can be traced back centuries, is intertwined with the harvest festival of Onam, which celebrates the bountiful harvest and the spirit of community. During Onam, villagers engage in various festivities, with cattle racing emerging as a popular highlight. In Kerala, cattle hold significant cultural value, symbolising prosperity and the agricultural lifestyle.

The races are not just competitions; they are celebrations of the bond between farmers and their cattle — an aspect that is very evident in other cultures too, like in Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu. The excitement and fervour surrounding these events foster community spirit and bring the local populace together.

Cattle races in Kerala are typically organised in paddy fields or mud tracks, where specially trained bulls compete. An age-based classification ensures fair competition among the participants. The cattle are graded by age for various races. Those with just milk teeth come under the sub-junior category and those with four second-generation teeth (after the milk teeth have fallen) are considered “seniors”. The cattle chosen for racing are more expensive than those used for regular farming activities. These animals are given special diet, including glucose, cumin seeds, eggs, cotton seeds, and milk, in the run-up to the races.

Training begins well in advance, with jockeys employing techniques to ensure that the cattle are not only fit but also accustomed to the race environment. In recent years, cattle racing has gained more visibility, with events attracting tourists and spectators from various parts of the country. This increased interest has led to organised competitions, complete with prizes and recognition for the best performers. However, amidst the modernisation, efforts are being made to preserve the traditional aspects of this age-old practice. Cattle racing is more than just a sport in the State; it is a celebration of tradition, community, and agricultural heritage. As it continues to evolve, it retains its cultural significance, reflecting the deep-rooted connection between the people of Kerala and their land.

Victory lap: A team of jockeys and fans celebrate their triumph in the cattle race.

On the grandstand: Race enthusiasts gather to witness the cattle race.

Adrenaline rush: Keeping the cattle on course is no mean feat.

In a blur: A jockey races cattle through a muddy track in a paddy field.

Final check: Jockeys make sure the tethering is in place before the race.

Getting ready: People watch as a jockey prepares his cattle for the race.