Morning Digest: Those excluded from final NRC to get a window of 10 months, Trump cancels Poland trip as Hurricane Dorian gains strength and more

Those excluded from final NRC will get a window of 10 months

Those excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be published on August 31 will get a window of 10 months to prove their citizenship before being sent to detention centres, as police officials in Assam on Thursday prepared to face an unprecedented “crisis”.

Militants kill civilian on outskirts of Srinagar

Militants on August 29 night shot dead a shopkeeper on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said. The deceased, identified as Ghulam Mohammed, owned a shop at Parim Pora, they said. The officials said three youths came on a motorcycle and pumped bullets into the civilian when he was closing his shop.

Two days after Trump thumbs up on Kashmir, U.S. expresses concerns again

Three days after U.S. President Donald Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France and discussed the situation in Kashmir, American officials said they were “concerned” about the continuing communication restrictions and detentions in the Valley.

Russia set to offer submarines during Modi-Putin summit

Russia is likely to offer India its conventional submarines on the government-to-government route under the Navy’s Project-75I at the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin at Vladivostok next week, Russian officials said.

BJP now has 7 crore new members, claims Nadda

The BJP on Thursday announced that it had, through a six-week membership drive, managed to increase the recruitment into the party by nearly 50%, or nearly seven crore new members. The conclusion of the drive on August 20 signalled the start of its internal poll process.

Collegium nod for four new judges in SC

The Supreme Court Collegium is learnt to have recommended four high court judges for appointment to the apex court.The Supreme Court vacancies have increased to four after the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Bill of 2019 was made the law and following the recent retirement of Justice A.M. Sapre. The new law increased the judicial strength from 31 to 34, including the CJI.

Trump cancels Poland trip as Hurricane Dorian gains strength

President Donald Trump canceled a visit to Poland on Thursday and Florida's governor expanded a state of emergency to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to make landfall on the Atlantic coast Monday as a dangerous Category 4 storm.

Italy’s Conte gets green light to form new government

Italy’s President asked Giuseppe Conte to lead a coalition of the 5-Star Movement and opposition Democratic Party (PD) on Thursday, a move could that could improve Italy’s fractious relations with the European Union.

Plastics abound 8 months after they are proscribed

Chennai’s garbage dumpyards at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur continue to receive plastics every day from bins, door-to-door collection and street sweeping. This, despite the ban on single-use plastics, in place since January 1.

Ind vs SA T20 series: No Dhoni, but Hardik is back

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was rested for the tour of the West Indies because of lower-back issues, has been picked for the three-match T20I series to be played against South Africa. Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not figure in the Indian team for the upcoming three-match T20 series against South Africa.