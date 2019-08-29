Morning Digest: Officials say 36 suffered pellet injuries in Kashmir since August 5, UK PM sparks outrage with Parliament suspension, and more

36 suffered pellet injuries since August 5: official

As many as 36 persons have received pellet injuries in the Kashmir Valley since August 5, a senior government official told The Hindu. The official said the numbers were based on records available with hospital authorities in Srinagar. The data from other districts in Valley was not available.

Gulmarg on high alert following Pakistan's bids to push militants

Kashmir’s most-visited tourist destination of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district has been put on a high alert after infiltration bids by militants in the past one week, and multiple attempts to attack the forward posts by the Pakistan Army, according to officers of the counter-insurgency grid in Srinagar.

Age of third-degree torture is over, Amit Shah tells police

The age of third-degree torture was over and the police should stay a step ahead of crime and “criminal-minded people” through better investigation and forensic evidence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

INX Media case: ‘A stupid man cannot launder,’ Enforcement Directorate tells Supreme Court

“A stupid man cannot launder [money],” the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Supreme Court, defending its push to arrest former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case. The ED is investigating the money laundering angle in the case.

Ayodhya case: Babur may not have built Babri Masjid, Supreme Court told

The Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was told on Wednesday that the first Mughal Emperor, Babur, may not have built the ‘Babri Masjid’ structure in Ayodhya.

75 medical colleges in three years

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of 75 medical colleges in the next three years with the Centre spending ₹24,375 crore on them. The colleges would be set up in areas with at least 200-bed district hospital and having no such college. The move would lead to an addition of at least 15,700 MBBS seats.

Cabinet eases FDI rules in retail, media

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced a number of decisions designed to attract increased foreign direct investment into the country, including easing local sourcing norms for single-brand retail companies.

CM questions Stalin’s frequent foreign trips

Before leaving on a fortnight-long trip to the U.K., U.S. and Dubai on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami shot back at DMK president M.K. Stalin over the Opposition leader’s criticism of his foreign trip, and questioned why the DMK leader hadn’t yet explained his frequent personal foreign trips.

Brexit: U.K. PM Boris Johnson sparks outrage with Parliament suspension

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the suspension of Parliament in the final weeks before Britain’s EU departure date, enraging anti-Brexit MPs. Queen Elizabeth II has approved the request to close what has been the longest session of Parliament in nearly 400 years, and reopen it on October 14 setting out Mr. Johnson's fresh legislative programme.

Toyota, Suzuki to buy stakes in each other

Japanese auto giants Toyota and Suzuki on Wednesday announced entering into an agreement under which the firms will buy stakes in each other to promote a long-term partnership for collaboration in new fields, including autonomous driving. Under the pact, Toyota will acquire 2.4 crore shares, or a 4.96% stake, in Suzuki valued at ¥96 billion, while Suzuki will buy shares worth ¥48 billion in Toyota.

Federer finishes strong to see off Dzumhur

Roger Federer overcame his second consecutive sluggish start to defeat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday and advance to the U.S. Open third round.

Ajantha Mendis retires from all forms of cricket

Sri Lankan mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of the game.The 34-year old, who made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2008 and last played in international cricket in 2015, took 288 wickets for his country across the three formats.