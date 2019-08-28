Morning Digest: Process begins to free J&K political leaders, Press Council criticises media curbs, and more

Process begins to free J&K political leaders in phases

The J&K government has initiated a process to release at least 173 incarcerated leaders of the regional political parties, including those from the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Conference (PC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in phases in the coming days.

Press Council criticises media curbs

Facing criticism over its stand in the Supreme Court that reasonable restrictions on free speech were acceptable when national interest was at stake, the Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday decided to tell the court that it opposes any restrictions on the media in Jammu and Kashmir.

PCI backing J&K curbs undemocratic: N. Ram

The action of the Press Council of India’s chairman supporting the government restriction on communication in Jammu and Kashmir was totally unjustified and provided a dystopian vision of media freedom, N. Ram, Chairman, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, said.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro open to G7 aid if Macron ‘withdraws insults’

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday he was open to discussing G7 aid for fighting fires in the Amazon if his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron “withdraws insults” made against him.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi apprises British Parliamentarians on Kashmir

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met a five-member delegation of British Parliamentarians on Tuesday and apprised them about the Kashmir issue. The parliamentarians also met President of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Masood Khan.

Indo-Pacific one of new concepts in changing world: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow on Tuesday that the changing world had thrown up new concepts and approaches and the Indo-Pacific was one of them.

Centre dividing States, State carving up districts: Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M.K.Stalin has said the Centre is dividing States and the State government is dividing districts. Speaking at Tharamangalam after unvieling former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi’s statue, he said, “We are not against bifurcation of districts but it must be done according to the wishes of the people.”

Rare tarantula sighted in Villupuram district

In an interesting find, researchers have sighted a critically endangered species of tarantula for the first time beyond its known habitat in the Eastern Ghats.

Norms for e-commerce firms to protect consumer interests will be mandatory

Guidelines for e-commerce firms aimed at protecting the consumer interests issued earlier this month would become mandatory under the new Consumer Protection Act, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday.

Serena, Djokovic headline Day Three action in New York

Serena Williams will resume her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open on Wednesday while holder Novak Djokovic and five-times champion Roger Federer also seek passage to the third round.