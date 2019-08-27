Morning Digest: RBI showers ₹1.76 lakh crore bonanza on government, Karnataka to have 3 Deputy Chief Ministers and more

RBI showers ₹1.76 lakh crore bonanza on government

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its board meeting on Monday decided to transfer a whopping ₹1.76 lakh crore to the Centre — including interim dividend of ₹28,000 crore paid in February — which is likely to address the precarious fiscal situation of the government to a great extent.

Chandrayaan-2 scans Mitra crater

Chandrayaan-2’s orbiter or mother spacecraft has zeroed in on a crater on the moon named after 20th century’s acclaimed radio physicist Sisir Kumar Mitra. Images of the crater are among the second set of pictures of the northern craters sent by the orbiter.

In a first, Karnataka to have 3 Deputy Chief Ministers

A month after B.S. Yediyurappa took over as Chief Minister of Karnataka, portfolios were finally allocated on August 26 to the 17 Ministers sworn in earlier and three Deputy Chief Ministers named to work alongside him.

PM rejects scope for third party mediation in Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, saying the two countries can discuss and resolve all issues bilaterally and “we don’t want to trouble any third country.”

Will raise Kashmir issue at every international forum: Pak. PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly. He told the people of Pakistan that his government will stand by the Kashmiris till India lifts the restrictions in the Valley.

Navy prepared to thwart JeM’s underwater plans: Admiral Singh

An “underwater wing” of Pakistan- based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is training people to carry out attacks but the Indian Navy is fully prepared to thwart any such attempt, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said on Monday.

Explain need for caste-based crematoria, HC directs govt.

The Madras High Court on Monday expressed anguish over the practice of maintaining different burial and cremation grounds for different caste groups professing the same religion.

OnePlus plans to invest ₹1,000 crore in R&D facility in Hyderabad

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus plans to invest ₹1,000 crore on its research and development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad over the next three years.The global R&D facility, the company’s first in India, will have a headcount of 1,500. Currently, it employed over 200 people.

Ben Stokes reveals the secrets behind his Ashes fireworks

Ben Stokes may well have given the team dietician nightmares after doing the same to Australia’s bowlers by revealing takeaway chicken and chocolate bars had fuelled his remarkable unbeaten century that saw England to a staggering one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday.

Venus Williams sprints through first round of U.S. Open

Venus Williams ended a run of suffering first-round exits at Grand Slam tournaments by walloping China's Zheng Saisai 6-1 6-0 on the opening day of the U.S. Open on Monday.