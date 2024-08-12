ADVERTISEMENT

News cameramen’s body seek restoration of coverage passes for parliamentary sessions

Published - August 12, 2024 10:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

It said a large number of photojournalists and camerapersons had been rendered jobless due to such restrictions and lack of work. The association said most of the restrictions had been imposed during the pandemic

The Hindu Bureau

MPs after the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Working News Cameramen’s Association (WNCA) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to restore the permission for coverage of developments inside the Parliament complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said a large number of photojournalists and camerapersons had been rendered jobless due to such restrictions and lack of work. The association said most of the restrictions had been imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that the conditions have normalised, we hope that the coverage passes for photojournalists is restored completely,” it said, adding that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) accredited photojournalists and cameramen were earlier allowed to cover Parliament sessions.

The Association has also requested nomination of two members from visual media to the Press Advisory Committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US