News cameramen’s body seek restoration of coverage passes for parliamentary sessions

The Working News Cameramen’s Association (WNCA) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to restore the permission for coverage of developments inside the Parliament complex.

It said a large number of photojournalists and camerapersons had been rendered jobless due to such restrictions and lack of work. The association said most of the restrictions had been imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now that the conditions have normalised, we hope that the coverage passes for photojournalists is restored completely,” it said, adding that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) accredited photojournalists and cameramen were earlier allowed to cover Parliament sessions.

The Association has also requested nomination of two members from visual media to the Press Advisory Committee.