ADVERTISEMENT

News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority finds several TV news programmes to have violated Ethics Code

February 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated March 01, 2023 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority draws attention to communal overtones, levies fines, advises caution

The Hindu Bureau

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), through a series of orders, has held certain programmes aired by News18 India and Zee News to be in violation of the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards and Specific Guidelines. The news channels have been directed to remove their videos from online platforms.

With respect to a News18 India news debate of January 18, 2022, the NBDSA observed that the thrust of the programme had religious undertones. “By starting the debate on the premise that 20% people were ganging up against Hindus constituting 80%, the anchor had given the debate a thrust, which is communal in nature and not appropriate,” it said.

Imposing a fine of ₹50,000, the order said: “No doubt, even those elements belonging to minorities who give inflammatory speeches against the people of other religions/majority, have to be condemned. If the debate had been confined with such an objective in mind, probably there would have not been any problem with the same. However, utterances of few such individuals belonging to a particular community should not lead to communal divide.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As regards a “Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge with Aman Chopra live” show related to the Praveen Nettaru murder case, the NBDSA noted that “during the debate the anchor instead of blaming a few miscreants for the murders and violence in fact blamed the religion for the violence that occurred”.

Another programme pertaining to alleged police violence during the occasion of Garba was broadcast on October 4, 2022. Stating that the broadcaster failed to condemn police violence, the authority imposed a fine of ₹25,000.

A separate order pertained to a News18 India report dated September 29, 2022, about Muslim men being physically assaulted allegedly by Bajrang Dal members at Garba events. The NBDSA said while the broadcaster had merely reported the said incidents as transpired in Ahmedabad, Indore and Akola, the language used in the tickers gave a “communal tilt to the broadcast”.

A complaint was also lodged against the August 5, 2022, “Desh Nahi Jhukne Denge” debate titled “Ghazwa-e-Hind”. The authority observed that the broadcast attempted to communalise the issue in respect of demographic changes around the border areas of the country due to infiltration. In this matter also, it imposed a fine of ₹20,000.

In its order on a complaint against a Zee News programme dated July 12, 20022, which was related to Uttar Pradesh-Population Control Bill, the NBDSA said it was permissible to conduct a debate on the issue of population explosion, but the broadcast apparently “lacked objectivity and neutrality as it disproportionately focused only on one religion/community as being solely responsible for the population growth”.

The NBDSA, in the case of a Times Now broadcast dated September 23, 2022, about a protest by the since banned Popular Front of India supporters in Pune, cautioned the broadcaster to be more careful in future while reporting such stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US