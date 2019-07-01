News analysis: resignations and the divide in Congress

The spate of resignations in the Congress to put pressure on its president Rahul Gandhi to reconsider his decision to quit is not entirely surprising but the timing certainly is.

Triggered by Rajya Sabha member Vivek Krishna Tankha, who resigned as the Congress legal cell chief on June 27, the move expectedly had a ripple effect.

However, Mr. Tankha's action itself followed news reports claiming that Mr. Gandhi had expressed surprise about “no other leader resigning to take responsibility even after he had resigned.”

A section of the media reported that Mr. Gandhi made these remarks when he met a delegation of the Indian Youth Congress who had sat on a dharna outside his 12 Tughlaq Lane residence, urging him to continue as party chief.

A couple of days later, a Youth Congress spokesperson called it fake news in a press statement but the media leak may have had the desired effect.

More than 200 Congress office-bearers across the country put in their papers until Monday with the request that Mr. Gandhi should revamp the party immediately. And to help him do so, they resigned from their positions.

While the move could have been explained away as yet another instance of Congress psychophancy but here is the catch: so far not too many Congress veterans have come forward to step down from their posts or volunteered to make way for next generation leaders.

A closer look at the resignations further show that many of those leaders like Rajya Sabha member P. L. Punia and Partap Singh Bajwa were all hand-picked by Mr. Gandhi himself.

This divide is even more pronounced if one rewinds to the circumstances under which Mr. Gandhi announced his decision to quit as party chief.

On May 25, while analysing the 2019 Lok Sabha poll results at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, Mr. Gandhi charged several senior leaders of putting personal interests above that of the party by focussing on seats where their sons were the party candidates.

It was a clear reference to senior leaders like Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, whose sons had contested the Lok Sabha polls.

For over a month, neither Mr. Nath nor Mr. Gehlot had offered to resign. But the spate of resignations have forced them along with other Congress Chief Ministers to meet Mr Gandhi on July 1 with a request to stay on as the party chief.

Mr. Gandhi, however, so far has turned down all suggestions to stay on, calling his decision bas “non-negotiable”.

But he, like any other Congress leader, knows finding a replacement, who could bring together different factions of the party and command the widest possible acceptance among ordinary party workers, is not going to be easy.

This is precisely the reason why senior leaders like Veerappa Moily have urged Mr. Gandhi to continue in his post or himself choose his successor for a smooth transition if the party has to be headed by a non-Gandhi surname.