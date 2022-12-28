News Analysis | Judiciary has established time and again that caste surveys conducted by States are not enough to provide reservation in local body elections

December 28, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

As the clamour for a caste census grows across the country, with multiple States looking to introduce reservation for Backward Classes in urban local body polls, the judiciary, over course of 2022, has established time and again that caste population surveys conducted by States are not enough to provide for political reservation in local body elections.

The most recent instance of this was when the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday shot down the caste census conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Government to enumerate the Other Backward Class (OBC) population across the State, holding that an exercise of “counting of heads” cannot be enough, prompting U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to say that his government would do whatever was required to reserve OBC seats in the local body polls.

Within a month of taking office as Chief Minister in his first term, Mr. Adityanath’s BJP-led State government had on April 7, 2017 ordered a caste census in the State, issuing directions for a “rapid survey” to count the population of OBCs ward-wise in each Municipal Corporation, Municipal Council, and Panchayat area. A similar survey was called for in a June 2022 Government Order and based on the population, seats were reserved.

Similarly, the Bihar Government went on to reserve seats for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in its local body polls, based on the population of this group, as did the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh Governments — all running into the same triple-test rule for political reservations set out by the Supreme Court in 2010, which is being enforced by the judiciary in each of these cases now.

The triple-test requires that a State government set up a dedicated commission for a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness specifically with respect to local bodies; specify proportion of reservations required for political representation based on the dedicated commission’s recommendation; and ensure total reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/OBC groups do not exceed 50% of the number of total seats.

In the case of Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court noted that the government’s enumeration exercise had “missed a crucial factor” as it “does not provide for inquiry into political representation of backward class of citizens in the Municipal Bodies” — holding that the dedicated commission must also ascertain underrepresentation in municipal bodies (if any) and its extent, and reserve seats in accordance with this.

While shooting down the Bihar Government’s notification on reserving seats based on population, the Patna High Court had made a similar point on distinguishing the social and education backwardness of a group from its political backwardness, and that while the former can be used to provide reservations in jobs and education, the latter was required to be established for reservation in elections.

Within days of this Patna High Court order in October, the Bihar Government re-constituted its Extremely Backward Classes Commission and designated it as the “dedicated commission” to conduct this exercise. The Commission submitted its report within a month, in favour of reservations and the State Election Commission notified the polls, which are currently underway.

Similarly, after the Supreme Court stopped attempts for reserving seats in local body polls of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, both State governments formed dedicated Commissions to look into this aspect, which favoured quota in its reports — reports that the Supreme Court has accepted for the time being.

Following in their footsteps, the U.P. Government has also decided to form a dedicated Commission after the Allahabad High Court order of Tuesday, with Mr. Adityanath insisting that the polls will take place only after the OBC quota is introduced, even as the Opposition Samajwadi Party, has stepped up its attacks against the ruling party over the issue.