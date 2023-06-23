HamberMenu
Newly weds among ten killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

The locals say that the roads are slippery due to continuous rain.

June 23, 2023 02:20 am | Updated 02:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Ten persons, travelling in a jeep from Sama in Bageshwar town to a temple in Pithoragarh, died as the vehicle overturned and fell into a gorge near Ramganga river on Thursday.

The accident, that took place at 9.30 a.m., was reported to the district control room by a passer-by and a SDRF team was immediately sent for rescue. No one in the car could be saved. Bodies had to be extricated after cutting the vehicle.

The locals say that the roads are slippery due to continuous rain that has lashed the hills over the past 24 hours. On some stretches, boulders have also fallen on the road due to landslides.

Those who died include a newlywed couple, Umesh and Nisha Singh, who were on their way to the Hokra Devi temple in Munsiyari town.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his condolences on the deaths of the pilgrims.

“Very sad news has been received about the death of many people due to a accident involving a vehicle coming from Shama in Bageshwar and heading towards Nachni in Pithoragarh. A rescue team has been dispatched to the spot for relief and rescue work,” the CM said.

