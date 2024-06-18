ADVERTISEMENT

Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar’s Araria district, no casualties

Updated - June 18, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Araria (Bihar)

The bridge, constructed by the State government, was not opened to the public as approach roads to the bridge were yet to be constructed.

PTI

A bridge collapses into the Bakra river at Padkiya Ghat, in the Sikti block area of Araria, Bihar, on June 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar’s Araria district on June 18, a police officer said.

No casualty was reported, he said.

| Video Credit: PTI

The bridge connects Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria district.

Talking to PTI, Amit Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, said, “A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter." The cause of the incident is not yet known, he added.

In March, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.

