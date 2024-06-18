GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar’s Araria district, no casualties

The bridge, constructed by the State government, was not opened to the public as approach roads to the bridge were yet to be constructed.

Updated - June 18, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Araria (Bihar)

PTI
A bridge collapses into the Bakra river at Padkiya Ghat, in the Sikti block area of Araria, Bihar, on June 18, 2024

A bridge collapses into the Bakra river at Padkiya Ghat, in the Sikti block area of Araria, Bihar, on June 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river collapsed in Pararia village of Bihar’s Araria district on June 18, a police officer said.

No casualty was reported, he said.

| Video Credit: PTI

The bridge, constructed by the State government, was not opened to the public as approach roads to the bridge were yet to be constructed.

The bridge connects Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria district.

Talking to PTI, Amit Ranjan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, said, “A portion of a newly constructed bridge over Bakra river has collapsed. Officials have reached there to examine the matter." The cause of the incident is not yet known, he added.

In March, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river collapsed in Supaul district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.

Related Topics

Bihar / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.